5 arrested in Mumbai's Kurar Village for thefts

Kurar (Mumbai) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Police in Mumbai's Kurar Village arrested five persons on Tuesday, responsible for at least nine house break-ins and other thefts, a statement from the Kurar Police station informed.

The Police recovered stolen property worth about Rs 5.5 lakh and seized several stolen items.

"Stolen property valued at around Rs 5.5 lakh has been seized, including two bikes, jewellery, several mobile phones and some cash," the statement said. (ANI)

