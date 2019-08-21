5 Bangladeshis held in India for illegal entry

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): At least five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) here from Indo-Bangladesh porous border on Wednesday for illegally entering India, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Habib S k (45), Mohammed Riday Sk (30), Abul Kalam (21), Awal Middhya (18) and Rahul sk(19). Four of them are residents of Khulna district while the other is from Jessore district.

The police said that those arrested Bangladeshis were making efforts to enter India without any valid documents or permit issued by their government and thereby committed an offense under 14A Foreigners Act of Indian Constitution.

Besides, Bangladeshi nationals, the BSF also arrested three Indian nationals - Abdul Salam (40), Mujibar Ghazi (53), Rabindar Prasad (42) from the state of West Bengal for abetting, organizing and facilitating the illegal entry of accused Bangladeshi nationals. (ANI)

