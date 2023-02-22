5 booked after man shot dead over love affair in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): A case has been registered against five people from the woman's family for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man involved in a love affair with the woman.

According to police, the deceased man has been identified as Tauseef and was already married and had two children. Tauseef was involved in a love affair with a woman from his village.

The case has been registered against the woman's three brothers, brother-in-law and the woman (lover).

According to police, when Tauseef went to meet the girl late on Tuesday night, the brothers shot Tauseef dead and threw his dead body in the middle of the road and ran away.

Upon receiving information about the murder, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan reached the spot with the police force and instructed officials to act swiftly to solve the case.



Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Raju Kumar Saav said, "Police have registered a case of murder against five people of the woman's family on the statements of the relatives of the deceased and have started searching for the accused."

"The case belongs to the Barosa village of the Hargaon police station area," the CO added.

Tauseef's sister said, "Late at night, Tauseef, a resident of Barosa village, had gone to meet his girlfriend from the same village. As soon as the girl's family got a clue about it, they caught Tauseef on the spot and shot him dead."

"Not only this, but after shooting Tauseef, they threw his dead body in the middle of the road and ran away," Tauseef's sister added.

The police have started an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

