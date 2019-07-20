5 children drown in pit in Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): Five children including one girl drowned in a pit located near a chimney here at Khujri Chowk on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Bobby Dewal (13), Sudhanshu Ranjan (12), Mohammad Taj (6), Nasreen (15) and Eashan (15).

The dead bodies were retrieved with the help of locals.

According to locals, the incident took place when the children were playing around the pit.

"Five children have died. Search is going on, the toll might increase," said Ram Sumiran Singh, BJP.

Mother of Mohammad Taj said: "He was taking a bath. I don't know when he went to play there. I rushed after people told me about the incident." (ANI)

