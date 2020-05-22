5 CISF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], May 22 (ANI): Five CISF personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Friday, informed District Magistrate Mukesh Kumar.

"Five members have been found positive for COVID-19 in Bokaro district. Four CISF personnel came from Bhubaneshwar and the remaining one from Mumbai. They have contracted the disease from their friends. Contact tracing is being carried out," he tweeted.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

