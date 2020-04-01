5 coronavirus cases in Assam: State Health Minister

Dispur (Assam) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): A total of five COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Assam, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

He added that four patients have been shifted to Gauhati Medical College, whereas one has been moved to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Minister had stated that scores of Assamese people, who were at Tablighi Jammat's Markaz in Delhi, are still in the national capital.

The Markaz came in the spotlight on Monday after 24 men evacuated from the building were tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

