5 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Singhbhum (Jharkhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): As many as five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a search and encounter with Naxals in Chaibasa town of Jharkhand's Singhbhum district on Wednesday.

The evacuation operation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)