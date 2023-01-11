Singhbhum (Jharkhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): As many as five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a search and encounter with Naxals in Chaibasa town of Jharkhand's Singhbhum district on Wednesday.
The evacuation operation is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
5 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
ANI | Updated: Jan 11, 2023 16:18 IST
