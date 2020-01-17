Samastipur (Bihar) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Five persons have died while two others sustained injuries after a train hit a bullock cart near Hasanpur railway station in Bihar's Samastipur district.
The mishap took place on Thursday.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
5 dead, 2 injured after train hits bullock cart in Bihar's Samastipur
ANI | Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:49 IST
Samastipur (Bihar) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Five persons have died while two others sustained injuries after a train hit a bullock cart near Hasanpur railway station in Bihar's Samastipur district.