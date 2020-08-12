5 dead, 27 injured as bus catches fire in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Five people including a baby were killed while 27 people were critically injured after a bus caught fire near National Highway 4 at Hiriyur in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Tuesday.

The bus belonged to "Kukke Sri Travels".

The injured people have been shifted to Hiriyur and Chitradurga district hospitals. (ANI)

