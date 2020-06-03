5 dead, 57 injured in blast at factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI): Five people lost their lives while 57 others were injured in a fire that broke out following a blast at a factory here on Wednesday.

"Five people lost their lives and 57 others sustained injuries in a fire that broke out following a blast in a tank at Yashashvi Rasayan Pvt Ltd in Dahej Industrial Estate of Bharuch, at about 12 PM today," Bharuch district collector Dr MD Modiya told ANI.

The blast took place at Yashashvi Rasayan Private Limited in Dahej Industrial Estate of Bharuch district. Flames were seen after the blast.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in the district.

About 12 fire tenders were present at the spot. (ANI)

