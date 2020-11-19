5 dead in Malda blast; West Bengal Governor asks CM to contain 'illegal bomb-making'

Malda (West Bengal) [India], November 19 (ANI): A high-intensity blast at a plastic factory in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, in which five people were killed, has nothing to do with "illegal bomb-making" as "alleged by some quarters", the state home department said.

Earlier Governor Jagdeep Dhankar took to Twitter to take a potshot at chief minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to "proactively contain illegal bomb-making and ensure professional non partisan investigations."

The state home department put out a statement stating that the "blast has nothing to do with illegal bomb-making, as suggested non-responsibly by some quarters."



Five persons were killed in an explosion at a plastic factory here in Sujapur of Malda district this morning. State's Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation.

The state government also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured person.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay in a statement said that a meeting was conducted with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police (SPs) on the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

