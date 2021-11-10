5 dead, several other injured after bus collided with truck in Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 10 (ANI): As many as five people died and several others were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, informed police.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took stock of the situation and directed officials to conduct relief and rescue operations at the earliest.

Gehlot directed the District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations and asks him to ensure medical treatment for the injured

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

