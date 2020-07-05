5 deaths, 1,850 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Government of Telangana has reported 1,850 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,342 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 22,312, including 10,487 active cases and 11,537 recoveries.

The coronavirus death toll in the state stands at 288. (ANI)

