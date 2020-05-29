5 deaths, 3 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Five deaths and three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 276 on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

Out of 560 samples tested yesterday, 3 tested positive and 112 resulted negative. However, 431 test results are still awaited, as informed by the officials.

As of Thursday, there are 201 active COVID-19 cases in the state whereas 66 patients have recovered.

The state has reported the maximum number of active cases from Hamirpur (85), Kangra (46) and Bilaspur (14) districts. (ANI)

