5 deaths, 303 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): A total of 303 policemen tested positive for COVID-19, while five succumbed to the deadly virus as of Friday, according to a statement from the Maharashtra Police.

The state police have reported a total of 13,180 total cases, including 2,389 active cases and 10,655 recoveries.

So far, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 136 police personnel.

Maharashtra has reported a total of 1,62,806 active COVID-19 cases, 4,59,124 recoveries, and 21,359 deaths. (ANI)

