5 deaths, 399 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 23 (ANI): A total of 339 more COVID-19 cases and five deaths have been reported from Rajasthan on Thursday, informed the State's Health Department.

As of 10:30 am on Thursday, a total of 32,673 positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported from Rajasthan, including 8,587 active cases and 23,498 recoveries.

So far, 588 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)

