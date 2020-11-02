5 die in road accident in Andhra

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Five people died in a road accident as two cars hit a tipper truck carrying diesel at around 3 am on Monday morning near Kadapa airport.



While four died on the spot after vehicles caught fire, one person succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at RIMS, Kadapa.

According to Kadapa Rural Police, at around 3 am on Monday morning, two vehicles were going towards Kadapa airport. A tipper vehicle came out on to the road from the side road. The two vehicles hit the tipper vehicle diesel tanker that leads to the spread of fire. Four persons in a vehicle died on the spot as they were burned.

Three persons in another vehicle have been injured and taken to RIMS hospital Kadapa. One of them died while undergoing treatment. The remaining two persons are under treatment. Fire engines have extinguished the fire at the spot, as per the police. (ANI)

