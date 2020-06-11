5 employees of AIIMS Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 11 (ANI): Five employees of AIIMS Bhubaneswar have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital stated on Thursday.

"All of them are admitted in COVID Ward of AIIMS and are stable. Their hospital contacts are being tested as per guidelines," AIIMS Bhubaneswar stated.

One case was reported on June 3, while the other four cases were reported on June 9.

Till date, more than 250 employees of the hospital have been tested for COVID-19 and all others have tested negative. (ANI)

