5 govt officials injured due to stone pelting during anti-encroachment drive in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): At least five officials of the Cantonment Board were injured due to stone pelting incident during an anti-encroachment drive here on Thursday, police said.

Speaking to media, Meerut Circle Officer, Sanjeev Deshwal said, "Some workers of Cantonment Board had come to remove a dairy on the High Court's order to move it out of the city. Stones were pelted by the workers on the people associated with the dairy in which five officials of the Board were injured."

Deshwal said, "We are scanning the CCTV footage to find out the accused persons,"

"Action will be taken against the dairy owners and others who pelted the stones. An investigation is underway," he said. (ANI)

