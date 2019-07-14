5 held as part of crackdown on sale of illicit liquor in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Excise Department arrested five persons in possession of illicit liquor in separate cases on Saturday.

The arrests come as part of a special drive conducted to curb the sale of illicit liquor in the region, in accordance with directions issued by the District Magistrate.

Speaking to media here, Kishore Kumar Shah, Assistant Commissioner Excise Department said vehicles were intercepted on suspicion in three parts of the city, during which liquor was seized from the arrested persons on separate occasions.

Shah also said that during the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the liquor had been brought from Koderma in Jharkhand.

"We have registered a case and investigation is underway. Strict action will be taken," he added.

In addition to the seizure of liquor, Shah said three two-wheelers, two cars and mobile phones were also seized. (ANI)

