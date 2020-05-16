5 held for transporting liquor amid lockdown at Andhra-Tamil Nadu border, probe underway

Chittoor ( Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Five people were held by the police for allegedly transporting liquor from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu on Friday, an official said.

The five men were caught during the checking of vehicles at 'Puni Mangadu area of Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu borders last night.

The accused have been identified as A Ranjith (25), M Uday Kumar (27), E Rajasekhar (30, G Purushottam (37) and E Ashok Kumar (40).

"Chittoor SP Sendil Kumar has ordered to hold searches in every area. So as per the orders, we were checking at all check posts. We were conducting searches at Puni Mangadu area. At around 8 pm last night, a Tata Safari vehicle came in, we found seven full bottles and 120 quarter bottles, all of which were the brands based out of Andhra Pradesh. We have seized all the liquor bottles along with the vehicle. The accused have been detained," said Maddayya Achari, Nagari circle inspector while speaking to ANI.

An investigation into the matter is underway and FIR has also been registered. (ANI)

