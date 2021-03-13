5 held with drugs in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Goa seized heroin, MDMA tablets, charas, and ganja from a party at North Goa on Saturday.

Five accused including a resident of Switzerland from two raids led by Zonal officer Sameer Wankhede.

The Crime Branch team conducted the raid jointly with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB ).



"Today, we conducted a raid at a rave party in Vagator, Ozran at Shiva Valley and La Riv beach resort. In front of those these resorts, we caught a peddler. We recovered LSD in commercial quantity, MD in intermediate quantity, the heroine in intermediate quantity, MDMA tablets, charas, and ganja," said Wankhede.

"Out of the four accused, two are native from Kerala, two hails from Goa, and one from Switzerland," he added.

The hotel owner has also been summoned for further investigation. (ANI)

