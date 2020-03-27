5 hospitals across Army, Navy, Air Force can carry out COVID-19 tests: Army officials

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): There are five hospitals across Army, Navy and Air Force that can carry out COVID-19 tests as of now, said Indian Army officials on Friday.

"As of now, there are five hospitals across Army, Navy and Air Force that can carry out COVID-19 tests. Six additional hospitals are also being equipped with the resources to begin testing," said Army officials.

Speaking on regional assistance, the Army officials said, "Apart from the Maldives, we are ready to dispatch Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to Nepal for assisting them with the current COVID-19 situation. Other assistance as sought by MEA or MoD for other countries will be provided as and when required."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, coronavirus has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people in the country as on Friday. (ANI)

