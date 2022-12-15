5 injured as two cars collide in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Five people were injured after two cars collided with each other on the Palm Beach Road in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Thursday.



According to Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police, Navi Mumbai, Tirupati Kakade three people were injured in the accident while two others were seriously injured. All five persons have been transferred to a nearby hospital, he said.



As per the reports, after the collision, one of the cars was badly damaged while the other one fell into a drain. (ANI)

