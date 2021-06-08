5 kg explosive material recovered from J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): Five-kilogram explosive material was recovered by the security forces from an orchard near Tral in Pulwama district on Monday, informed the police.

According to police, based on a specific intelligence input regarding the transport of warlike stores in Soyimuh near Tral in Pulwama district, a joint team of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), JKP and CRPF launched a deliberate search at Soyimuh Orchard at 10:45 am and recovered 5 kilogram explosive material.

The police said that the recovered material has been sent for further forensic analysis.



"This recovery is the outcome of ongoing efforts of Security Forces to thwart any attempts by terrorists to destabilise peace and development in South Kashmir," the police said.

The seizure of explosive material comes a week after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

On May 31, a joint team of armed forces detected the IED in an orchard in Panzgam village in Awantipora, informed official sources. They said that the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the area and the IED was later defused. (ANI)

