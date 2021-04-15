5 kg IED recovered in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Security forces in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh recovered five-kg IED on Thursday.



The bomb was defused on the spot.

A joint operation by 195 Batallion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) spotted the bomb at Ghotia Mor in the district's Malewahi police station area.

On Sunday, a Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in an exchange of firing between Maoists and Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the forest area between Gaadam and Jungampal villages. (ANI)

