Surendranagar (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): Five people were killed and one received injuries after a collision between a car and a truck in Limbdi of Surendranagar district on Saturday.
The incident took place on Limbdi -Ahmedabad Highway in the wee hours of Saturday. The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
An investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)
5 killed, 1 injured in car-truck collision in Surendranagar dist of Gujarat
ANI | Updated: Apr 04, 2020 08:12 IST
