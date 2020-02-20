Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Five people were killed on Jammu Pathankot National Highway on Thursday when the car they were traveling in collided with a truck in Samba district, the police said.
All the deceased were of the same family.
The police have initiated an investigation into the case.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
5 killed after car collides with truck on Jammu Pathankot National Highway
ANI | Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:50 IST
