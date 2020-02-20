5 killed after car collides with truck on Jammu Pathankot National Highway

Five members of a family died after their car collided with a truck on Jammu Pathankot National Highway near Jatwal in Samba district
ANI | Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:50 IST

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Five people were killed on Jammu Pathankot National Highway on Thursday when the car they were traveling in collided with a truck in Samba district, the police said.
All the deceased were of the same family.
The police have initiated an investigation into the case.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

