Indian Air Force Chief, RKS Bhadauria during his address on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Indian Air Force Chief, RKS Bhadauria during his address on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

5 LCA squadrons to be inducted in near future: IAF Chief reiterates commitment towards indigenisation

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:44 IST

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Indian Air Force Chief, RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday reiterated that the force was committed to the indigenous development of weapons and aircraft in consonance with Make in India initiative.

The Air Chief at the occasion also apprised that the IAF is looking to induct 5 squadrons of LCA Tejas in the near future.

Asserting that the IAF was on the path to modernisation, Air Chief said, "However, to achieve true strategic autonomy, we need to focus on design and manufacturing. I would like to put on record that the IAF is fully committed towards the indigenous development of high technology hardware in consonance with Make in India."

"We have started building the LCA fleet. We already have a squadron operational and five more will be inducted in the near future," he added.

The Air Chief listed out the various indigenous platforms that have been inducted into the IAF in recent years. Apart from the Integrated Air Command and Control System, he mentioned that the IAF has already inducted Rohini radars and will induct Arudhra radars in future.

In choppers, the Air Chief said the force was using Advanced Light Helicopters and will soon induct the Light Combat Helicopters and Light Utility Helicopters.

In other weapons he mentioned that Astra air-to-air BVR missile has been successfully tested, laser-guided bombs, precision weapons, Akash surface-to-air missiles have also been operationalised and development of indigenous fifth-generation fighter AMCA has been initiated.

"I am well aware that these actions are not adequate and measures are being taken to give further impetus. We will assist and promote Indian firms to play a major role in our fleet maintenance," he said.

The Air Chief also mentioned the "Vayu Shakti" exercise and the rescue and relief operations that IAF carried out in flood-affected areas.

Urging on the need to remain combat worthy whether in the air or in-ground, IAF Chief said, "It is the duty of every air warrior to take full ownership and responsibility for the safety of combat equipments placed under them."

Concluding his speech, the Air Chief said, "Indian Air Force is grateful for nation's trust confidence in us and the support provided. On behalf of all air warriors, I assure the nation of our sacred resolve, defending the sovereignty of our skies and safeguarding our national interest at all cost."

Indian Air Force celebrated 87th anniversary on Air Force Day 2019 at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Navy Chief, Admiral Karambir Singh were present at the event. (ANI)

 

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:20 IST

To attain normalcy in Kashmir, Shah directs BJP leaders to touch...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): In an effort to bring normalcy to Kashmir in the wake of revocation of its special constitutional status, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the BJP leaders to reach out to the prominent people in the region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:19 IST

Shimla-Kalka special heritage train attracts scores of tourists

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A special train on the Shimla-Kalka heritage route has been drawing a lot of attention. Scores of tourists have been taking this train to visit the picturesque town of Shimla.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:13 IST

Uttarakhand: BJP expels 4 members for 'indulging in anti-party...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand has expelled its four members for "indulging in anti-party activities."

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:06 IST

'I'm being framed': BJP MLA denies involvement in Tikamgarh accident

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): BJP MLA from Khargapur, Rahul Singh Lodhi denied any involvement in the road accident wherein three people died in Tikamgarh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:50 IST

Manipur: Massive rally against drug menace held in Kshetrigao village

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A massive rally was held on Tuesday at Kshetrigao village in Imphal East district in a bid to raise awareness on the menace of drugs in the region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:48 IST

IAF Chief awards units for Balakot airstrikes, thwarting Pak attack

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Indian Air Force on Tuesday awarded the different squadrons involved in the Balakot airstrikes and thwarting Pakistani aerial attack on February 27.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:45 IST

Azim Premji pays tribute to KB Hedgewar at RSS HQ

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Azim Premji, one of the pioneers of the Indian information technology industry and founder of Wipro Limited, visited the Smruti Mandir at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s headquarters here to pay tribute to its founder K B Hedgewar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:36 IST

Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at...

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Parents with their children on Tuesday gathered here for 'Vidyarambham' ceremony where children are introduced to reading and writing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:36 IST

Delhi: Mother-daughter duo die in cylinder blast in Karawal Nagar

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Two people lost their lives in a cylinder blast in Karawal Nagar in the North-East part of Delhi on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:31 IST

'Shastra Puja', sortie in aircraft, talks with Macron on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in France earlier today to receive the first Rafale jet, on behalf of the Indian Air Force, is expected to perform 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of Dussehra, undertake a sortie in the aircraft and meet French President

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:31 IST

BSF personnel spot drone enters from Pak side at Hussainiwala...

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur spotted a drone entering from Pakistan's side on Monday night, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:30 IST

DMK expresses happiness over Xi Jinping's visit to Mahabalipuram

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Tuesday expressed happiness over the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the historic town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More
iocl