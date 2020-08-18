5-member panel formed to revive businesses in J&K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 18 (ANI): The government of Jammu and Kashmir sanctioned the constitution of a five-member committee on Tuesday for preparing a proposal for relief and revival of the business sector in J-K.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee for preparing a proposal for relief and revival of the business sector in Jammu and Kashmir," read an official order.

The committee shall consist of KK Sharma, advisor (S) to Lieutenant Governor, Financial Commissioner of Finance Department, Commissioner/Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department, Commissioner/Secretary of Tourism Department, and Chairman/Managing Director of J&K Bank.

"The Committee shall hold detailed consultations with various business associations relating to different sectors of the J-K economy and submit a consolidated proposal by 1 September 2020 for consideration of the government both at Union Territory level and at the central level," it stated. (ANI)