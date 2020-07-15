5-member probe team appointed by district collector submits report on Vizag pharma company fire

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A five-member committee appointed by District Collector Vinay Chand, to probe into Monday night's fire incident at a pharmaceutical company in the JN Pharma City at Parawada here, submitted its preliminary report on Tuesday evening.

The committee inspected the spot and submitted its report to the district collector. According to the report, one person identified as K Srinivas Rao, a 40-year-old chemist hailing from Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district died in the fire mishap at the unit of a pharma company named Ramky CETP solvents Private Limited.

The factory management has announced 35 lakh compensation and the State government has also announced 15 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief fund, according to a press note of the district authorities.

The committee is comprised up of Factories' Joint Chief Inspector Shiva Shankar Reddy, Pollution Control Board's environmental engineer Subhan, K Kishore from DRDO, District Fire Officer BVS Ram Prakash, and District Industries Centre General Manager A. Ramalingeswara Raju. (ANI)

