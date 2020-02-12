5 members of a family found dead in Delhi's Bhajanpura area

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Five members of a family were found dead at a house in Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday, police said.

Speaking to media here, Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said that in the afternoon, a PCR call was made stating that foul smell was emanating from a house.

"We've found 5 bodies which include the bodies of the head of the family, his wife and three children. The family was staying here since last 6-7 months on rent," he said.

"The head of the family is from Bihar's Supaul district and was an e-rickshaw driver. It appears that the bodies have been here for a few days. A forensics team has arrived here," Kumar said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

