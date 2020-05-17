5 more CISF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Five more Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, informed CISF in a press statement on Sunday.

Out of the total five cases, four officials are from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi and the remaining one is from CGBS, New Delhi,

Across the country, so far 116 CISF personnel have been tested positive for the lethal infection, out of which seven have been cured/discharged. (ANI)

