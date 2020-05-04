5 more COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], May 4 (ANI): Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Chandigarh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 102, said Chandigarh Health Department on Monday.

There are 80 active cases of COVID-19 in Chandigarh, while 21 have been cured/discharged, said Manoj Parida, Adviser to the Administrator, UT of Chandigarh.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths stands at one. (ANI)

