5 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, said the State Health Department.

As per the Health Department, with five more cases in the state, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 475, including 182 active cases.

While 276 patients have recovered in the state so far, six deaths have been reported. (ANI)

