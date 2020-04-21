5 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 79

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 21 (ANI): Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 79, informed state Health Department on Tuesday.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases in the state, 53 are active cases and 25 people have been cured/discharged.

So far, one person has lost his life to the infection in the state. (ANI)

