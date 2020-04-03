5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 3 (ANI): Five more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 29 in the state on Friday, according to the state health department.

"The positive cases of coronavirus in Bihar has climbed to 29 and one person has succumbed to the virus," the department said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,547 in India, including 162 cured/discharged, 62 deaths and one migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

