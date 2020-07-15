5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 15 (ANI): Mizoram on Tuesday reported five new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 238, said Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Out of the total cases, there are 79 active cases in the state while 159 patients have recovered from the disease.

No deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

