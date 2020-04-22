5 more COVID-19 deaths reported from Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 22 (ANI): Death of five more COVID-19 patients has been reported from Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 95, state Health Department said.

"94 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the state tally to 2272 positive cases, including 144 cured patients and 95 deaths," the Health Department said.

A total of 19,984 coronavirus cases have been reported in India, including 640 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

