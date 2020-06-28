5 more inmates of Delhi jails test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): At least five more inmates lodged in Delhi jails have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

While 45 inmates have tested COVID-19 positive so far, 75 cases were reported among jail staff members.

The jail administration has also created isolation wards for suspected coronavirus patients.

New inmates are being screened and wards of prisoners and residential complexes of staff are being disinfected daily.

In view of coronavirus infection, till June 20, 4129 inmates were released from different jails in the national capital.

Face maks, handwash and sanitisers are also being manufactured in Delhi jails. (ANI)

