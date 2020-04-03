5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total 29

Patna (Bihar) [India], Apr 3 (ANI): Five more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar taking the total number of cases in the state to 29.

According to the State Health Department on Thursday, two of the COVID-19 persons are from Gopalganj with travel history to the Middle East while one another person from Saran has travel history to the UK.

The two other confirmed cases are from Gaya and are contacts of earlier positive cases, according to the department.

India as of Thursday had 2,069 positive cases of COVID-19, which include 1,860 active cases, 155 cured and discharged patients, and one case as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

