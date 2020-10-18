5 Naxals including 3 women killed in encounter in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): At least five Naxals, including three women cadres were killed on Sunday in an encounter with the Maharashtra police in Gyarapatti area of Gadchiroli district.



The anti-Naxal Operation was executed by Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwania and Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhausaheb Dhole.

"The C60 soldiers opened fire at Naxals while the Naxals retaliated. C60 soldiers were successful in killing five Naxalites. The anti-Naxal operation has been intensified in the area. Those killed include two men and three women," police said. (ANI)

