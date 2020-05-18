5 new cases of COVID-19 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], May 18 (ANI): Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Chandigarh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 196, said the Health Department.

"The total number of positive cases in Chandigarh is now 196 including five new positive cases reported today," said the Health Department.

According to the official bulletin, a total of three people have succumbed to the infection in the city so far.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 96,169 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 157 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has risen to 3,029, as per the latest update by the ministry. Out of the total number of cases, 36,824 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

