5 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total count rises to 185

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 6 (ANI): Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 185.

The state Health Deparment said that the count includes 122 active cases and 61 patients who have been cured or discharged.

Two persons have died in the state due to the virus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

