5 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand; state tally rises to 151

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 22 (ANI): With five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand on Friday, the total coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 151, said the state health department in its bulletin.

As per the bulletin, 94 patients are active cases while 56 patients have recovered from the disease.

One fatality due to the virus has been reported so far.

The bulletin states that out of the total samples collected in the state, 1.02 per cent have tested positive and the doubling rate of cases is eight days in the last seven days.

India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection. As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated to date. (ANI)

