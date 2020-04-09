5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand, state tally at 9

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to nine in the state, said an official on Wednesday.

"Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to nine. Four new cases are from Ranchi's Hindipiri area and one from Bokaro," said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Kulkarni said they are family members of earlier positive cases from Ranchi and Bokaro. (ANI)

