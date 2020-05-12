5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 12 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that five new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday.

Four of the new cases are of people who came back from abroad, while one person had returned from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

"The total number of cases in the state now is at 529, including 32 active cases," Vijayan said.

Kerala Government had on Tuesday issued modified guidelines for infrastructure arrangement and procedures to be followed to ensure smooth interstate movement of stranded persons during the lockdown.

"Necessary permission, if any, required from the State where you are presently located needs to be taken for ensuring a smooth journey till Kerala border," read the order by the state government. (ANI)

