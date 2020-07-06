Apprehended NSCN (IM) cadres in Kohima (Photo courtesy: Eastern Command, Indian Army Twitter)
5 NSCN (IM) cadres apprehended with arms and ammunition in Nagaland's Kohima

Jul 06, 2020

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Five National Socialist Council of Nagaland or the NSCN (IM) cadres were apprehended along with arms and ammunition in Nagaland's Kohima on Saturday.
"#NEOps Troops of #AssamRifles in an #Operation apprehended 5 NSCN (IM) Cadres along with arms & ammunition from Tseminyu, Kohima, Nagaland on 04 July," Eastern Command, Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)

