New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Five National Socialist Council of Nagaland or the NSCN (IM) cadres were apprehended along with arms and ammunition in Nagaland's Kohima on Saturday.
"#NEOps Troops of #AssamRifles in an #Operation apprehended 5 NSCN (IM) Cadres along with arms & ammunition from Tseminyu, Kohima, Nagaland on 04 July," Eastern Command, Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)
5 NSCN (IM) cadres apprehended with arms and ammunition in Nagaland's Kohima
ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2020 05:39 IST
