5 of family test positive for COVID-19 in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Five members of a family have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meerut on Sunday, said Raj Kumar, CMO.

"First a man was tested positive for coronavirus. Later, his wife and his three brothers-in-law were also found to be positive. They have been put into quarantine facility," the official said while speaking to ANI.

The officer also said that the man had visited three houses because of which 50 more people in the area have to undergo COVID-19 tests.

"We have sanitised the houses. The man had visited three houses and came in contact with 50 people. The reports of these 50 people are yet to come. After which we will know if there is any surge in the cases," he added. (ANI)

