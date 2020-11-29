BRO cleared Srinagar-Sonmarg road, vehicles were stranded here due to snow and avalance. (Photo/ANI)
5 passengers stranded at Zojila pass due to snow avalanche rescued by BRO

ANI | Updated: Nov 29, 2020 22:40 IST


Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Five passengers stranded at Zojila pass, after a snow avalanche hit the region, has been rescued by Border Roads Organisations (BRO) on Sunday.

The Project Beacon of Border Roads Organisations (BRO) on Sunday rescued the passengers from Srinagar-Sonmarg road. Vehicles were also evacuated from here and the road was opened for traffic later.
It is noted that a four-member committee has been constituted for the management of the opening and closure of Zojila pass this month. Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir, Ladakh, Ganderbal, and Kargil are members of the committee. (ANI)

