5 passengers stranded at Zojila pass due to snow avalanche rescued by BRO

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Five passengers stranded at Zojila pass, after a snow avalanche hit the region, has been rescued by Border Roads Organisations (BRO) on Sunday.



The Project Beacon of Border Roads Organisations (BRO) on Sunday rescued the passengers from Srinagar-Sonmarg road. Vehicles were also evacuated from here and the road was opened for traffic later.

It is noted that a four-member committee has been constituted for the management of the opening and closure of Zojila pass this month. Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir, Ladakh, Ganderbal, and Kargil are members of the committee. (ANI)

